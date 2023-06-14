Gingrich's Latest Required Reading for Real Conservatives

One might observe or write that former U.S. House Speaker Newt Gingrich has done it again. But, Newt always succeeds.

He just makes it look easy.

This time, he’s accomplished a home run with his new book, "March to the Majority."

A longtime leader of the conservative movement, Richard Viguerie, accurately describes Newt as "a highly effective" national leader.

He further ascribes to our nation's former U.S. House speaker the qualities of vision, discipline, and an ability to think outside the box.

All of these positive attributes comprise great leadership.

Like a true populist/conservative, Newt dedicates his book to the people of America, as they are the true source of strength, morality, intelligence, and character in America.

Absence of ethics, corruption in Washington, D.C., and the disgraceful words and behavior of the elites of academia, Hollywood, and our nation's capital, do nothing to strengthen America, nor do they accomplish anything to help America grow spiritually, or otherwise.

Thankfully, together with his talented and longtime associate, Joe Gaylord, Mr. Gingrich recalls the successes of the past while talking about the future.

These are successes all should carefully study, and wholly digest.

Early on, both authors make a critical point.

Gingrich didn’t invent partisanship, contrary to the false charges of intellectual wannabes like Norm Ornstein and others.

Pseudo-intellectuals on the left are those ultra-leftists who only climb the walls when conservatives gain power. They can't take the heat, that is, the right’s truth.

Harry Truman once said, "You cannot stop the spread of an idea by passing a law against it."

The past Gingrich and Gaylord cover is of course the history making election of 1994.

This is when the GOP and the conservative movement were hitting on all cylinders.

At the time, the GOP gained an earth-shattering win in the historic 104th Congress, taking the majority for the first time in over 50 years.

The 1994 election was, and still is, most instructive.

For starters, in those days, conservatives operated on "message discipline." Coming from Newt’s office, were messages about what a disaster "Hillarycare" was.

Fax machines would whirl, sending out to GOP members of Congress, the state parties, etc., the same sheets of music; which meant all in the GOP sang from the same hymnal, in near perfect harmony.

Genuine conservatives in the GOP did so as well during the Reagan years.

The "money" quote in Newt's latest is , "Republicans who study the lessons of 'The March to the Majority' will find themselves equipped with tools, principles, and insights that will make it much easier for them to be successful politically and legislatively."

This book, like many things in society, is about power.

Ronald Wilson Reagan knew (and Gingrich well-knows) that power can neither be destroyed nor created; it can only be moved around.

Power had been shifting from the people to the national government since the New Deal.

Reagan (and before him Barry Goldwater, Sr., and later Gingrich) succeeded in reversing the flow of concentrated federal power and sending it back to the states, and ultimately the individual.

But now, Joe Biden has been dangerously moving power back to the feds.

Name one of Biden's policies: from raising taxes on all (an area he fudged on; but rose-colored fudging is a part of the collectivist ideology), to increasing and arming the IRS, to the increased surveillance of the American people, and it becomes clear what a menace this 1960s throwback administration is.

Republicans need to arm themselves with knowledge, and they can indeed to that by reading and absorbing "March to the Majority."

Biden will go down is American as our worst president, that is, if he hasn’t destroyed America first, and there is still history to record.

And, Newt Gingrich and Joe Gaylord know what a true threat Biden really is: "These untold stories and inspiring lessons about the rise of modern conservatism are immensely relevant today as the United States faces profound and extraordinary challenges under President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and the Democrats who have slowly replaced congressional order with a dictatorial process."

But this new book by Gingrich and Gaylord is about more than knowledge or power or dangerous Joe: It's also a trip down memory lane for those of us who were part of the Reagan Revolution and later the Gingrich Revolution.

Those were the halcyon days for many of us and it was fun reliving the past.

For those interested in the past and the future, of the conservative movement, "March to the Majority" is essential reading.

I enjoyed it.

You will too. And so will anyone who clearly "gets it," on what’s really happening to our great nation.

Craig Shirley is a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian having written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and just published the companion book, "April, 1945" to wide acclaim. He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.