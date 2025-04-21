Is Liberalism Now a Crime?

Ignorantia. Malum in se. - (Ignorance of the law is no excuse.)

Has liberalism now reached bona fide criminal levels?

Unequivocally?

This is a question worth discussing and pondering at length considering.

Why? Because the liberalism of today resembles nothing from history.

Classical liberalism featured thoughtful people such as William F. "Bill" Buckley and Ronald Reagan.

The Gipper once joked the right views every day as the Fourth of July while the left views every day as April 15.

It was funny then, but these days, and deservedly so, liberalism is a dangerous concept.

While it may be argued each generation breeds its own ignorance, American liberalism has taken it many steps further descending into a black cauldron of hate, violence, antisemitism, murder, shallowness, and anti-intellectualism.

The new Dark Ages?

Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, "The right for one man to swing his fist ends where the other fellow’s nose begin."

But now American Liberals violate the laws of God and Man with impunity.

We see shallowness in the form of the despicably behaved Taylor Lorenzo, at times she reminds one of a child, who ought to have her mouth washed out with soap and sent to bed without her supper.

And if that is not enough, she needs to learn that laughter about someone's death is the mark of a heathen.

Such a selfish and stupid little child is she. And yes, evil.

Shallowness in the form of U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., ignoring the monstrous crimes against his constituents by illegal immigrants, but flying to El Salvador to try to bring an outright thug back into the United States.

To what purpose except to create mayhem.

Liberalism is just a dangerous ideology like its first cousin, Nazism, also known as National Socialism. The Nazis were also antisemites just like many in the American left.

The Nazis were godless, so too are many comprising the American left.

As the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. once declared "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

Some classical liberals included John Locke, Sir Isaac Newton, Francis Bacon, and Thomas Jefferson. Liberalism used to be about maximum human rights and freedom; the expansion of the mind and inquiry; exploration, all hallmarks of the Enlightenment, also known as the Age of Reason.

Hallmarks that included rejecting the divinity of men as a basis for governance, instead, government by popular majority.

It was an ideology for intellectualism and maybe for a gentler age.

In other words, they were the main points of discussion when men met in Philadelphia 250 years ago to throw off the crown of divine rule and embrace the better angels of our nature, to create an elegant and new form of self-governance.

That wonderful period some say comports with the Sunburst Theory of History — when so many great minds met — Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Madison, Washington, Jay, Hamilton, and others — gathered twice, to declare independence from England and a second time to agree on self-governance.

But things have radically changed in 250 years. Liberalism is now anti-intellectualism.

Even worse, the willful destruction of property is applauded by many on the left.

The burning of cars and car dealerships; the firebombing of political headquarters of the GOP; the imprisonment of little old ladies for simply praying in front of abortion mills.

The murder of corporate executives; the defense of corrupt and wasteful government.

Imprisoning parents who won’t let their children have devastating surgeries to alter their God given bodies, and stealing money from successful people and giving it to those who opt not to work, or come here illegally, all under the guise of "redistribution."

And there's more.

American liberalism offered nothing good for the American citizenry, only pain, suffering, and ignorance.

So it is that American conservatism represents the light, of intellectualism in the best tradition of the Age of Reason.

While the American left represents the dark, of anti-intellectualism in the worst traditions of the evils of humanity.

If I had my druthers, I’d be a prosecuting attorney charging the crime of liberalism, rather than trying to mount a rationale for indefensible liberalism.

Is the American liberalism of our present age a crime?

Need you ask?

Craig Shirley is Chairman of Citizens for the Republic. Read Craig Shirley's Reports — More Here.