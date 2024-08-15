Collectivism Isn't Freedom, and Never Will Be

Why It's Impossible to Equate Collectivism with Freedom

We live in a nation, if not a world, in which we are reaping the "benefits" of what can only be described as fake freedom.

If it were a car, truck, or SUV - it would be well on its way to now being taken out for a test drive?

The driver?

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris.

She's not only left, she's ultra-left.

The sooner we wake up to this harsh reality the better for our nation, and our world.

As Benjamin Franklin once cogently observed, "Freedom is not a gift bestowed upon us by other men, but a right that belongs to us by the laws of God and nature."

As a shallow leftist, Harris doesn't get that at all.

Why would she? It's an intellectual thought, something beyond her knee jerk cognizance.

Taking freedom from one individual or group and giving it to another isn't freedom; it's a left-wing shell game, one with an ominous name: despotism.

An abortion might liberate a woman from the joy and responsibility of bestowing the gift of life on another human being, but it's still taking the life of one to give illicit freedom to another.

Oliver Wendell Holmes once said, "Taxes are what we pay for a civilized society."

Fair enough.

But the Democrats taxes are beyond punitive, aimed at hurting the more successful among us, rewarding the lazy and indolent among us.

The IRS is no longer simply a federal agency, but the new Gestapo, complete with armed etiquette police.

They have the audacity to admonish a private citizen for using language they deem inappropriate. They have conveniently forgotten the term "public servant."

This needs to be right-sided. And the sooner, the better.

Kamala Harris doesn't understand freedom.

How so?

Recall, she was naïve enough to declare: equity means "we all end up at the same place."

Equity? Try communism!

No ma'am, genuine, unquestionable freedom we end up where we want to end up.

And yes, that means some will get farther than others based on talent and drive: not bailouts, entitlements, or programs of thought control, like Diversity Equity and Inclusion (DEI).

Her ignorant opinion is found the same ethos as that of Karl Marx, who infamously said, "From each, according to his ability, to each, according to his need."

Translation?

Planned mediocrity. The sharing of misery. Of course, this would mean she and her ilk are on top: controlling us and controlling power.

It's beyond impossible to be for freedom and collectivism.

You can take it to the bank, that is if we don't lose banks, Kamala is a collectivist.

This means she's dangerous. and that's an understatement on the part of this writer.

For her to cite freedom is an insult to the word and the Founders are spinning in their individual graves.

Power can neither be created nor destroyed.

It can only be moved around. Since the rise of the New Deal, power has been steadily moving from the people and the localities towards the national government, only interrupted by Presidents Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump, both from the fedralist school, which means a total commitment to individual freedom.

Under a hardcore useful pawn like Kamala, one can only imagine how far and wide American freedoms will fall.

Confiscating guns from law abiding citizens and giving them to the government as Harris wants to do is not freedom, it's despotism. There is no other apt descriptor for this.

Freedom is an intellectual ideology and thus a threat to collectivists like Kamala.

She espouses the same old clear and present danger we've been fighting against, for many years, the thought police.

Or as was said by (again by Benjamin Franklin) seemingly with a much higher IQ than our current vice president, "Without Freedom of Thought, there can be no such Thing as Wisdom; and no such Thing as publick Liberty, without Freedom of Speech; which is the Right of every Man."

On the road to Nov. 5 2024, let’s never forget these words. They're steeped in a wisdom, one much greater than we find ourselves combatting today.

Craig Shirley is Chairman of Citizens for the Republic, as well as a Ronald Reagan biographer and presidential historian. He's written six books on Reagan. He's also written The New York Times bestseller, "December, 1941" and also published the companion book, "April, 1945." He's also the author of the book "Mary Ball Washington," which won the People’s Choice Award from the Library of Virginia. His book on the 1980 presidential campaign, "Rendezvous with Destiny" was named by The Wall Street Journal as one of the five best campaign books of all time. Shirley is also the author of the newly released bestseller, "The Search for Reagan."

