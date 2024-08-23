Energy Hating Trump Wasted, Spend It to Send Harris Packing

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not represent an endorsement of any political party, or candidate, on the part of Newsmax.)

When is the mainstream liberal media going to stop hating former President Donald Trump and make Vice President Kamala Harris stand on her own two feet instead of on their shoulders?

Since becoming the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Harris has gone nearly an entire month without holding a formal press conference or having a one-on-one interview with even a friendly reporter.

Her seemingly outright refusal to speak to the American people would disqualify anyone but a liberal Democrat, like her soon to be ex-boss, political soul-mate President Joe Biden.

If she can't handle an interview with the mainstream press who widely support her — and they gives her a pass — then how is she going to stand up to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, or Iran's new President Masoud Pezeshkian?

The so-called "opportunity economy" program she revealed in North Carolina was a disaster. Many have attacked it, including former President Trump, who posted that she "will implement SOVIET Style Price Controls — " which he rightfully branded as "Communist Price Caps" — leading to "famine, starvation, and poverty, the likes of which we have never seen."

The Washington Post Editorial Board told readers that instead of offering a substantive plan, she "squandered the moment on populist gimmicks." The Wall Street Journal was even harsher, saying that her response to rising food prices made it "worse by resorting to Venezuelan-style left-wing populism."

Does "Comrade" Kamala not know anything about economics?

The answer to that question is a resounding "No!"

The former California senator has never run a business and — except for a summer job at McDonalds has never garnered a salary other than from the government.

Although not an admitted Marxist like her father, her policies lean in that direction, most likely pleasing those who want our country to become a communist nation, doing so out of ignorance of the misery that it would bring to the American people.

Just look at her choice of running mate — Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn.

Walz has a longstanding and cozy relationship with China and has visited that communist country at least 30 times.

U.S. House Republicans have launched a probe into his trips.

Economically, her policies will further exacerbate the raging inflation she and Biden created.

Additionally, her policies are guaranteed to send the U.S. economy further into the ground thanks to beyond left-leaning policies, all straight out of the failing playbooks of Venezuela, Cuba, and other communist and socialist countries.

Those countries suffer from medical, fuel, and food shortages.

Such policies and conditions caused many of their citizens to flee to that "shining city upon a hill" - the United States of America.

Americans should not be hoodwinked into voting for Harris-Walz.

She even hides from a fawning American press that won’t even question her failure as "border czar" in allowing terrorists and gang members to pour over our southern border.

The questions now are, and well should be:

Are you and your family safer and better off now than when President Trump was in the White House?

Can you afford another four years of Kamala and inflationary cost increases in gas, groceries, insurance, utilities, and housing?

The answer must be a resounding "No!" to all the above.

Let’s pray voters will see that behind her teleprompter speeches, impromptu cackles, and media-boosted candidacy, Kamala Harris is a flip-flopping, extreme left-controlled empty suit.

All that is Kamala, and what she represents, need to be sent packing.

The sooner the better.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.