Obamas' Real Message to Blacks: Don't Excel

You could say that this is disgusting if not disgraceful.

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have become the 21st century version of those who ruled the plantations in the Civil War era south. Those "overseers" did every unimaginable and unspeakable thing during the days of slavery.

And they did them at the direction of plantation owners, kept Blacks from leaving, rather escaping, from "the plantation."

With the latest polls showing that a growing number of Black males are leaving that Democratic "plantation" to support Donald J. Trump, Democrats are panicking.

So, just what have they done?

They've sent the political "first responders," former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama — whose anointing of Hillary Clinton in 2016 proved to be a disaster.

Now the Obamas are trying to resuscitate a dying Harris campaign, and doing so with strategies rooted in fear and hatred.

Hopefully, that will rank as a colossal failure as well.

Democrats are hemorrhaging Black support. As the New York Times has reported, in 2016, Hillary Clinton pulled 92% of the Black vote. In 2020, President Joe Biden pulled a smaller but still commanding 90%.

According to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll, Harris only earns 78% support among Black voters.

Over the last eight years, Black support for the Republican candidate has more than doubled since 2016 and currently stands at 15%

That my friends is total hypocrisy.

As I wrote in my book How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It, Obama did little, if anything, to address the many problems facing Black America during his presidency.

The Obamas take time off from their three multi-millionaire mansions to scold and lecture Blacks, many of whom are struggling with inflation to feed their families, on how to vote.

The liberal progressive couple, estimated to have a net worth of $70 million, dare tell Black males to think and vote with their skin color and not what is in the best interests of their families, and nation.

They have no worries about paying rent, putting food on the table, mortgages, or filling their chauffeured-driven gas tanks.

This is not the first time Obama has allowed himself to be used by Democrats to attack Blacks. In 2023, he attacked presidential candidate and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., saying:

" . . . there's a long history of African-American or other minority candidates within the Republican Party who will validate America and say, 'Everything’s great, and we can all make it'."

Scott hit the nail on the head when he so accurately responded:

"Whenever the Democrats feel threatened, they pull out — drag out — the former president, have him make some negative comments about someone running, hoping that their numbers go down."

Sen. Scott is Black.

The same could be said of Michelle Obama and her lecturing Black — and men of all races — on reproductive rights at Harris’s rally in Kalamazoo, "If we don’t get this election right, your wife, your daughter, your mother, we as women will become collateral damage for your rage."

Of course, she did not mention the fact that Black women have been experiencing induced abortions at a rate nearly "4 times that of White women for at least 3 decades, and likely much longer."

Also missing from the Obama lectures:

—No mention of school choice because Harris and the Democrats are in the pocket of the teachers unions who oppose school choice. The Trump campaign should highlight that in the closing days of the campaign!

—No mention of the sad fact that reading and math proficiencies of Black students rank less than 25 percent, respectively.

—Even more disgusting and insulting to Blacks is how the Obamas think they can not only scold and lecture Black men but that all it takes to woo them is to throw in a sorry imitation of "rapping" and — like Hillary and Kamala — add a few "Black accented "y’all’s," and offering "weed."

One very important thing about our nation's 45th commander in chief, he doesn't need to be propped up by entertainers — he is his own celebrity attraction. People come to see and hear him, not just a few entertainers.

For her own legacy media promoters, Harris is proving to be an embarrassment .

Those "journalists" violated the basic principles of their profession — objectivity —from which it may never recover.

We can expect their on-air tears this Nov. 5.

The way it looks only days before the election, the Obamas’ elitist browbeating and condescending treatment of Black voters to keep them right where they are, will be to no avail.

Guaranteed, it will backfire.

Don’t be surprised if Trump gets the largest number of Black and Hispanic votes for a Republican in U.S. history, leading to an Electoral College landslide, while gaining an historic majority of the popular vote.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.