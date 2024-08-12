Why Kamala Harris Is Bad for Black Americans

Now that Vice President Kamala Harris is the anointed Democratic nominee for the United States presidency, you can bet that millions of Black Americans, especially women, will swoon at her feet regardless of her extreme left-wing political views and their negative impact on families.

So, what if she dropped out of her initial presidential bid before the first primary and received her party’s nomination without a competitive nominating process.

She’s a Black woman — even if she would not qualify for reparations.

What should her major campaign priority be as her party’s Black female candidate:

The economy and jobs for Black families — moms, dads, and their children?

Childhood education and parental choice?

Inner city crime and the need for more police protection?

No.

Her main priority is a woman’s "right to choose" abortion!

She has made abortion rights a significant point of her presidential campaign and is firmly in the hip pocket of, and has been endorsed by, the predominately white pro-abortion rights Planned Parenthood.

She became the first vice president to visit a Planned Parenthood clinic and went on a nationwide "reproductive freedoms tour" opposing bans on abortion.

What better advocate for the abortion lobby than a "Black" female vice president and presidential nominee?

She is the best thing that has happened to the pro-abortion rights movement since Planned Parenthood founder and eugenics advocate Margarite Sanger.

Former Heritage Foundation President Kay James, who is Black, observed:

"Sanger’s open racism, her promotion of eugenics and her advocacy of forced sterilizations to keep those she deemed "unfit" from "breeding" was her vision.

"Planned Parenthood was formed on that vision, and much of that vision still exists at Planned Parenthood today."

Dr. Alveda King, my Newsmax Insider colleague and daughter of civil rights leader A.D. King and niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., has said, " . . . the population that is most impacted by abortion in America is the Black community . . . Black Americans are being exterminated by the genocidal acts of abortion."

The Guttmacher Institute states that in the United States, the abortion rate for Black women is almost five times that for white women.

Under a Harris presidency, efforts to make the abortion of babies a federal right — at any time during pregnancy — will become a crusade.

Her views on school choice should alarm Black parents. And they should alarm everyone.

Many Black parents feel that their children should have the benefit of school choice and the opportunity to leave failing public schools. According to a May Real Clear Opinion Research poll, 73% of Black voters support school choice.

So then, where is Harris?

Is she on the side of Black parents who want to have a choice in their children's education?

No way.

She has the endorsement of the nation’s two largest teachers’ unions, the National Education Association (NEA) and the American Federation of Teachers (AFT), both of which oppose school choice.

As a senator, Harris voted against Betsy DeVos’ confirmation as education secretary in 2017 because she supported private school vouchers.

If Harris’ views on abortion and school choice weren't evidence enough of her antipathy to Black America’s interests, her positions on law enforcement are equally appalling.

She supported "defunding" the police, compared Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to the Klu Klux Klan, and said that ICE should be completely reformed, stating that the entire agency should be abolished and started again "from scratch."

And if that were not enough, she urged people to donate to a fund to bail out rioters who burned and looted Black and white businesses in the 2020 Black Lives Matter-Antifa riots in Minneapolis.

If all of these positions are not enough to show her disdain for Black America’s family interests, her selection of Gov. Tim Walz, D-Minn., is icing on her racially insensitive cake.

Walz signed legislation to provide tampons in boys’ bathrooms in schools, delayed deploying the National Guard while Minneapolis business burned during the above-mentioned riots, and, most disgustingly, signed a law that allows kids to travel to Minnesota to get transgender surgeries without parental consent.

Is this what Black American parents want for their families?

Is this what the rest of us want?

Again, the answer is a resounding: "No."

Will Black Americans be duped by the major media and Black Democratic leaders into believing that Harris suddenly cares about Blacks and crown her the new "overseer" of the Black Democratic Plantation?

Sadly . . . probably yes.

She is not only bad for Black America, but she just might become a domestic and global embarrassment as well.

That's an outcome no one in America can afford, at any time.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.