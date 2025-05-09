Have Letitia James' Lawfare Chickens Come Home to Roost?

If the allegations against her are true, New York Attorney General Letitia James may go down in history as one of the most arrogant officeholders in recent political history.

Her "political chickens" have seemingly come home to roost.

The Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) has alleged that James falsified bank and property records to receive better loan agreements.

It claims she committed fraud on several real estate documents, including stating that her Norfolk, Virginia property was to be her primary residence when she was living in New York and serving as Attorney General and that she and her father were "husband and wife" to achieve more favorable loan terms.

For such actions, the FHFA sent a criminal referral to the Department of Justice, (DOJ) accusing her of mortgage fraud. In response, the DOJ has launched a criminal investigation into her real estate transactions.

These charges are similar to those James brought in a lawsuit against President Trump. It can be well argued that litigation was a vendetta.

The judge in that case concluded, among other things, that Trump had overvalued his Mar-a-Lago estate and that the value was $18 million. Anyone who has been to Trump’s massive estate would agree with real estate experts who believe that the real value is at least $300 million.

It appears that James is a hypocrite and now brought shame upon her prosecutorial colleagues.

Frankly, she joins other Democratic prosecutors criticized in this space — Fulton County Georgia Prosecutor Fannie Willis and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

They used their positions to wage political warfare (lawfare) against Donald John Trump.

There is no denying that such actions constitute war against every aspect of our criminal and civil justice systems.

James’s role model appears to be Marilyn Mosby, a former Baltimore City State's Attorney convicted of perjury and mortgage fraud.

James campaigned for the attorney general position in 2018, vowing to aggressively pursue legal charges against Trump if elected.

She is an embarrassment to dedicated, conscientious prosecutors nationally, especially Blacks.

Let's see how long it will take for Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) to call the referral and DOJ investigation a "racist attack on a Black woman."

Does anyone think that the Democratic Party’s allies in the major media, such as New York's liberal mouthpiece, The New York Times, will call for the resignation and prosecution of their former media darling if the allegations are proven to be true?

Will her major media friends throw her words back in her face and hold her accountable for her own alleged fraudulent acts?

Don’t bet on it!

Remember when she boasted after filing her lawsuit against Trump that Donald Trump had perfected the "art of the steal?"

Given the allegations against her, it appears that she is the one who has perfected "the art of the steal."

At this point, James has little to no room at all to talk.

Trump has a point, describing James in part, as someone who . . . "should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General."

When James won her case against Trump, The New York Amsterdam News, one of the nation’s oldest Black-owned weekly newspapers, published her self-righteous and arrogant statement:

"When powerful people cheat to get better loans, it comes at the expense of honest and hardworking people.

"Everyday Americans cannot lie to a bank to get a mortgage to buy a home, and if they did, our government would throw the book at them.

"There simply cannot be different rules for different people. Now, Donald Trump is finally facing accountability for his lying, cheating, and staggering fraud.

"Because no matter how big, rich or powerful you think you are, no one is above the law."

Now it's James’ turn, as the DOJ (in this writer's opinion), is justified in taking such swift action against her.

Progressives and their media partners usually don’t criticize their political bedfellows who become embarrassments.

They protect them by remaining silent. Let's not forget, silence is the voice of complicity.

Not so if James were a Black Republican.

By now, they would have launched a full-scale mainstream media attack on the "corrupt Black Republican Attorney General."

Ms. James, have you considered resigning?

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.