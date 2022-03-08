Dems, Media Now Reap What They Sowed in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s vicious and violent war machine continues, delivering death, destruction, and displacement to millions of innocent Ukrainians.

Meanwhile, Democrats and others who voted for Joe Biden only have themselves to blame for our now global calamity, one that's causing oil prices to approach levels not seen since 2008.

That includes the mainstream media and most of its pundits who did all they could to assist Biden and defeat Donald J. Trump.

They are now attempting to capitalize on the devasting results of Biden’s victory with near wall-to-wall coverage of the devastation and attacks on civilian targets from Russian missiles and bombs.

The same media and its Democratic Party allies spent over four years spreading lies supporting the Russian collusion hoax designed to weaken Trump.

Aiding and abetting in the spread of lies and disinformation were such noteworthy Democrats as U.S. House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brenan, and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

The fact that U.S. Special Counsel Robert Muller found no collusion between President Trump’s campaign and Russia was of no consequence to them and other Democrats.

They did more to weaken the United States than Trump. Now, their "destroy Trump chickens" have come home to roost — first in Afghanistan, and now in Ukraine.

Does anyone believe that Putin would have invaded Ukraine and attacked Europe's largest nuclear plant if Trump were still president?

No way. Why?

Because Trump and his foreign policy team led by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was respected by leaders globally — including Putin, President Xi Jinping of China, and North Korea’s supreme leader, Kim Jong-un.

Biden and his weak Obama holdover foreign policy team are not.

Much of the blame for the disaster that is Ukraine can be placed at their doorstep.

In that regard the buck stops with them.

In August, I wrote in this space regarding Afghanistan that they exemplify incompetence.

Prime examples are U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Their public statements and press conferences exude "Where am I coach?" It's weak indecisiveness on full display.

Blinken was deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.

Sullivan was deputy chief of staff to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and national security adviser to then-Vice President Biden.

Also, let's not forget former Obama national security adviser and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice, who now serves as Biden’s Domestic Policy Adviser in the White House. She misled America on the 2012 attack on the U.S. Special Mission and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya.

Does the mainstream media connect the dots of these Biden-Obama incompetents who failed in Afghanistan and whose lack of foreign policy depth led to the tragedy in Ukraine?

No, but it's a safe bet that Putin and America’s other enemies globally, have.

Ronald Reagan and Donald Trump led by and exuded the motto "peace through strength."

Biden and his team are the epitome of failure and weakness through appeasement.

If you think Biden’s global leadership has been a disaster, look at what he has done here domestically.

As reported by Newsmax Finance, prices at the gas pump have increased the most in 17 years, and other prices are expected to rise "at their fastest in 40 years."

The message for Democrats, the major media, and others who supported Biden, to cite the classic Elvis Costello song, "I Hope You're Happy Now."

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee's Reports — More Here.