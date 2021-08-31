Biden's Afghanistan Fiasco Symbolizes Obama's Legacy of Incompetence

The deaths of 13 brave U.S. service members; abandonment of billions of dollars of military equipment, and hundreds of Americans in Afghanistan, have all exposed the incompetence and ineptitude of President Joe Biden — globally.

It's painfully obvious that the real adults, with respect to our nation's foreign policy, long-ago left the room; at exactly the same time when Donald Trump exited the White House.

Much of the blame for this disaster can be placed at the feet of Obama era officials who now hold key positions on Biden’s national security team.

Do you remember when Obama referred to ISIS and the Islamic State as the "JV" (junior varsity) team? Now we see an affiliate of that heinous group (which makes sport of beheading its enemies) ISIS-Z, taking credit for the attacks which killed our troops and Afghan citizens in Kabul last week.

The expression "the apple doesn't fall far from the tree" could be well-employed to describe Biden’s key foreign policy advisors.

He is surrounded by incompetence.

Prime examples are Obama holdovers Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, both of whom chronically exude —"Where am I coach?" — weakness and indecisiveness.

Blinken was deputy national security adviser in the Obama administration.

Sullivan was deputy chief of staff to then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and national security advisor to then-Vice President Biden.

Also, let’s not forget former Obama national security advisor and U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice who now works in the Biden White House as our nation's domestic affairs advisor.

Rice was a major supporter of Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl who was traded for five Taliban detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in 2014.

She said he had served with "honor and distinction."

Bergdahl was later court martialed and dishonorably discharged from the U.S. Army for desertion and misbehavior. Ironically, one of the prisoners exchanged for Berghdahl —Khairullah Khairkhwa — is now a key Taliban leader in Afghanistan.

If that were not enough to show incompetence, Rice also misled America on national media about the attack on the U.S. special mission and CIA annex in Benghazi, Libya in 2012 —another Obama foreign policy debacle.

To the best of this writer's knowledge, the major media have not connected these Biden-Obama dots. Incompetence is not limited to Biden’s foreign policy team. It's also evident at the Pentagon.

Current U.S. Secretary of Defense Gen. Lloyd Austin has emphasized his desire to rid the military of "racists and extremists," while Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley says he wants to understand "white rage."

If both had just spent more time planning an honorable and safe military exit from Afghanistan, perhaps the lives of the 13 ethnically diverse dead Americans — whom I'm quite certain were neither "racists," "extremists" nor filled with "white rage" — would not have been lost!

Austin and Milley have now seen what real racism, extremism and rage is — it's ISIS-Z and the Taliban — not the United States armed forces.

Both generals should resign, taking Blinken and Sullivan with them.

The incompetence of the Biden administration starts at the top of the tree with himself and Vice President Kamala Harris.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, then President Donald Trump said that Biden was unqualified to be president. The same was said of Harris by her Democratic primary opponent, then-Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii.

Harris has become well known for her meaningless chuckling responses to serious topics such as the crises at the southern border and in Afghanistan — subjects which are of the utmost concern to our nation, and nothing to laugh over.

Recent Rasmussen polls show that 55% of likely voters believe Harris is not qualified to assume duties of the presidency and that 52% were "not confident" that Biden was physically and mentally up to the job.

Democrats, "Never Trumpers," much of the mainstream media and Big Tech who protected and supported Biden have truly gotten the government they deserve.

The victims of violence and bloodshed in our major cities, communities being flooded by the invasion of thousands of illegal aliens, our military — and those who helped them in Afghanistan — unquestionably have not.

Clarence V. McKee is president of McKee Communications, Inc., a government, political, and media relations and training consulting firm in Florida. He is the author of "How Obama Failed Black America and How Trump Is Helping It." Read Clarence V. McKee’s Reports — More Here.