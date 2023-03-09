Abortion Providers are Not Heroes

Most anti-abortion Americans understand, but do not condone, why some young girls and adult women make a terrible mistake by terminating the baby in their womb.

Some make this decision out of fear, or they panic.

They need to be ministered to, and that is why the Catholic Church has an outreach program, Project Rachel, that offers them help and guidance.

What those who are anti-abortion don’t understand is why anyone would celebrate those doctors who make their living by exploiting women and killing their children.

Abortion providers are no heroes.

March 10 is Abortion Provider Appreciation Day.

According to the Abortion Care Network, the sponsor of this event, they will celebrate "all of the courageous, compassionate people who provide abortion care."

They will do so "through love notes, art, acts of kindness and support, messages of affirmation, a giant love-fest Tweetstorm, and more."

There is nothing compassionate or loving about killing the innocent.

This infamous day tells us volumes about the character of those who support it.

They prove, beyond a shadow of a doubt, that they are not reluctantly pro-choice.

No, they are rabid pro-abortion enthusiasts.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley Resident Scholar, he has authored 10 books on civil liberties, social issues and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.