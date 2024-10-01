Fear Those Hurling Insults at Christians

Clara Jeffrey is the editor-in-chief of Mother Jones, a far-left political tabloid.

The nicest thing we can say about her is that she has a phobia about Christianity.

When the plane she was recently on was about to land, the Alaska Airlines attendant wished the passengers a "blessed" evening. Most on board probably thought that was a sweet thing to say. But not Jeffrey. She was so engaged that she issued an "alert" on X accusing the attendant of fostering "Creeping Christian nationalism."

She berated the employee for not using adjectives such as "great, awesome, fabulous, amazing, fantastic."

What kind of person gets exercised over a flight attendant wishing everyone a "blessed" evening? A left-wing fanatic, that’s who.

Here are a few other tweets that Jeffrey has penned.

"Admitting women into the priesthood and allowing priests to marry would be the obvious way to begin to fix the Catholic Church’s sexual abuse (and declining laity in U.S./Europe) problem."

But it's not straight priests who were responsible for most of the molestation — it was purportedly gay priests.

So why would ending celibacy matter to them?

"Women will feel increasingly alienated from a church that doesn’t treat them as fully equal. Seen from that vantage point, the Catholic Church seems to be embracing ultimate extinction."

Sorry, Clara, women go to Mass more than men and they are overrepresented in parish and diocesan offices.

Moreover, it's the trendy religions which are dying, not those true to their moorings.

"We live in a white Christian ethno-state, where a radical minority is deploying anti-democratic structural advantages to subject the rest of us to their rule." Got me on that one.

I have no idea what in the world she is talking about. But it doesn’t sound good.

Mother Jones is consumed with the idea — it is more fictional than real — that we are on the verge of Christian nationalism.

The writers seem to think that patriotic Christians are going to take over, mandating that all of us go goose-stepping off to church.

They invented this bogeyman to energize their base.

It’s also good for fundraising — there’s big bucks in demonizing white Christian men.

Here’s a sample of the titles of articles posted on the internet by Mother Jones writers in the past few years.

"We Need to Worry About Christian Nationalism."

"The Looming Threat of Christian Nationalism."

"A New Documentary Goes Behind the Scenes of Christian Nationalism."

"Mike Johnson’s Long Flirtation with Christian Nationalism"

"RNC Delegates Sound Off on Whether America Should Be a Christian Nation"

"It’s a Good Time to Start Worrying About Christian Nationalism"

"Mike Johnson Conducted Seminars Promoting the U.S. as a 'Christian Nation'"

"Is Florida’s SAT Replacement Exam A) Christian Nationalism or B) Woke Propaganda?"

"Confessions of a (Former) Christian Nationalist"

"RFK Jr. Fundraisers Tied to J6ers, Q-Anoners, Christian Nationalists, and Far-Right Extremists"

"Christian Nationalists Are Closer Than You Think to Running America"

"For Christian Nationalists, the Trump Shooting Proves He Was Anointed by God"

"Christian Nationalists Are Opening Private Schools"

"Mike Johnson Has Ties to a Christian Movement That Played a Key Role in Spreading Trump’s Big Lie"

Last year, David Corn, one of the more prominent Mother Jones writers, took issue with me for a piece I wrote, "Christian Bashers Aim Beyond Mike Johnson."

He raised the question, "Is It Anti-Christian to Criticize Speaker Mike Johnson?"

The answer is obvious — of course not. But, of course, that was not what I said.

I took issue with "the unrelenting attacks" on Johnson’s religion, which, I contended, were designed "to discourage younger Christian conservatives from running for office; they are also meant to discredit the Founders and our Judeo-Christian heritage."

It's not mere "criticism" to label Johnson a "hard-core theocrat."

Nor is it fair to brand him a "Christofascist." Writing that he is a "Bigger Threat to America than Hamas Could Ever Be" is simply mad.

One nutjob even compared Johnson to a "mass shooter."

The same mentality that objects to a flight attendant wishing passengers to enjoy a "blessed" evening is quick to cast proud Christians as a menace to democracy. Those hurling these invectives are the ones we need to fear, not the so-called Christian Nationalists.

Dr. Bill Donohue is president and CEO of the Catholic League for Religious and Civil Rights. A former Heritage Foundation Bradley resident scholar, he's authored 11 books on civil liberties, social issues, and religion. He holds a Ph.D. in sociology from New York University. His new book, "Cultural Meltdown: The Secular Roots of Our Moral Crisis," was released in June, 2024. Read Bill Donohue's Reports — More Here.