What Would Nixon Have Done? Shown Hamas No Mercy

Ever since the satanic day of oct. 7, when Hamas-organized murderers raped, tortured, butchered, and tormented 1,400 Israeli civilians and Israel began — just began — to fight back, I have been besieged by questioners who knew of my close relationship with Richard Nixon.

They all want to know the answer to a simple question.

What would Nixon do? I can give some simple answers:

1. Nixon was a historian. He would go back to the days when Adolf Hitler attempted to terrorize Britain with round-the-clock bombing of civilian areas.

Quite early in the evil Nazi campaign, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill was asked how he would reply to a German attempt to have a "peace" agreement whereby both the Brits and the Nazis stopped all bombing.

Churchill had a simple answer: "We will stop bombing the Third Reich when we have bombed every square inch, equal to what Hitler bombed of Britain.

"We will stop when we have bombed and rebombed, and bombed to ruins every home, every factory, every shipyard, every hospital that the Nazis bombed. And we will never stop until every wicked square inch of Hitler’s domain is rubble."

This is not a precise quote, but it's close enough.

Churchill made good on his promise.

He bombed Germany and its allies until nothing remained but piles of desiccated skeletons from Hamburg to Dresden.

And when there were complaints about excess brutality, Churchill said that was how wars were won. His head of the Bomber Command, Arthur "Bomber" Harris, echoed these words until there was no more Third Reich and no more Fuhrer.

2. When the accuracy and power of Nazi anti-aircraft fire made the Royal Air Force fly so high that inevitably German civilian areas were incinerated, Harris said that his proposition was simple: If we cannot kill Herr Schicklgruber at his lathe, we will burn down his home, make him homeless, exhausted, and no good as a war worker.

The head of Nazi war production, Albert Speer, avowed that it worked. And so the bombing continued.

3. No one in America or Britain suggested that the allies — while Germany was still showering rockets on London, killing hundreds per day — should have a "humanitarian pause" and send in food to keep the Nazis rolling. Again, it worked, and when Hitler was just ashes, then and only then did the bombing stop.

This is what Nixon would do.

When I, your humble servant, asked Mr. Nixon what he would do about the most recalcitrant troublemakers on Earth, Hamas and Hezbollah, Nixon said, "There is no answer except to hang ’em all."

This is not a paraphrase. And now you know.

Ben Stein is a writer, an actor, and a lawyer who served as a speechwriter in the Nixon administration as the Watergate scandal unfolded. He began his unlikely road to stardom when director John Hughes hired him as the numbingly dull economics teacher in the urban comedy, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." His latest book is, "The Peacemaker Nixon: The Man, President, and My Friend." Read more more reports from Ben Stein — Click Here Now.

Newsmax January, 2024