Zelenskyy Clarifies Parliament Crucial in Peace Deal

Any future decision on territorial issues stemming from Russia's war could be decided by Ukraine's Parliament rather than through a nationwide referendum, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy clarified Sunday.

Speaking at a joint press conference with President Donald Trump, Zelenskyy said Ukraine's constitution allows for multiple legal mechanisms to address questions of sovereignty and peace agreements, emphasizing that no final decision has been made and that public consent remains essential.

Zelenskyy's comments came after days of debate sparked by earlier statements suggesting that a national referendum could be required before any agreement involving territorial concessions.

The clarification appeared aimed at reducing uncertainty while underscoring that Ukraine's democratic institutions — not foreign powers — will determine the country's future.

"The key point is that decisions of this magnitude cannot be made by one person alone," Zelenskyy said, adding that Ukraine's Parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, represents the will of the people and could serve as a lawful forum for such decisions.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Ukraine has not agreed to cede any territory to Russia and stressed that Kyiv's position on sovereignty has not changed.

He said discussions underway with the U.S. and other allies are focused on security guarantees, a possible ceasefire framework, and conditions for a durable peace.

Trump, standing alongside Zelenskyy, said his administration is working to bring an end to the war but acknowledged that any agreement must be acceptable to Ukraine.

"This is ultimately Ukraine's decision," Trump said. "They're the ones who have paid the price."

Zelenskyy said Ukraine remains skeptical of Russia's intentions, citing repeated violations of past agreements by Moscow.

He said any pause in fighting would require enforceable guarantees to prevent Russia from regrouping or launching future attacks.