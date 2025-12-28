Yuriy Sak to Newsmax: Ukraine Skeptical of Russia's Willingness for Peace

Renewed direct engagement between President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin could be a positive development, but Kyiv remains skeptical of Moscow's willingness to pursue a lasting peace, Yuriy Sak, a former adviser to Ukraine's defense minister, said Sunday on Newsmax.

Sak said reports that Trump held a lengthy phone conversation with Putin ahead of a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago — and planned to speak with the Russian leader again afterward — suggest the U.S. president is willing and able to communicate with Moscow at the highest level.

"At a minimum, it indicates that Donald Trump is able to actually engage Russia, which is a very important thing in its own right," Sak said, noting that Ukraine's past experience with Moscow has left little room for trust.

Sak said nearly every agreement previously signed with Russia has been violated, reinforcing concerns in Kyiv that diplomatic outreach alone may not translate into concrete results.

While Sak expressed confidence that Ukraine and the U.S. could reach an understanding on a framework for peace talks, he said Ukrainian officials remain doubtful that Putin would respond constructively.

"Every time we manage to progress on this peace track, we hear statements from Russia — either from Putin or from the Foreign Ministry — which indicate they are not interested in peace," he said.

Sak also addressed discussion of a possible ceasefire followed by the creation of a demilitarized zone and a national referendum on any territorial concessions, an idea Zelenskyy has referenced in recent remarks.

According to Sak, Zelenskyy does not have the authority to sign any agreement involving territorial sovereignty without consulting the Ukrainian people, particularly on questions related to occupied regions in eastern Ukraine.

Sak said public sentiment in Ukraine remains firmly opposed to permanently ceding territory to Russia, despite nearly four years of war, widespread destruction, and persistent attacks on civilian infrastructure.

"If you put this question before Ukrainian people in simple terms — are we willing to give away parts of our territory to Russia in perpetuity and recognize their legal title — that will not happen," he said.

Instead, Sak said any diplomatic outcome would require a complex arrangement that stops short of formally recognizing Russian control over Ukrainian land.

On the battlefield, Sak said Ukraine is facing two critical challenges: shortages in air defense systems and interceptor missiles, and insufficient funding to meet the rapidly expanding needs of Ukraine's domestic drone industry.

He pointed to recent Russian attacks involving hundreds of drones and dozens of missiles targeting cities across the country, including Kyiv, as evidence of the urgent need for enhanced air defenses.

Sak said Ukraine's defense manufacturing sector has grown dramatically since Russia's invasion, but production capacity now exceeds the government's available funding.

He said Ukraine continues to rely on financial support from allies, including the U.S.

Sak said Ukrainian officials view resolving Russia's war against Ukraine as essential for regional stability and broader international security.

"It is not possible to make America great again without solving Russia's aggression against our country in a way that is just, durable, and peaceful," he said.

