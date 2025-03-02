WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: volodymyr zelenskyy | mineral deal | ukraine | us

Zelenskyy: 'Ready to Sign' US-Ukraine Mineral Deal

By    |   Sunday, 02 March 2025 10:35 PM EST

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC he is willing to sign the mineral deal with the United States after leaving the White House Friday without signing it, following a fallout with President Donald Trump.

During a media event on Sunday, Zelenskyy answered a question from a BBC reporter by saying he is "ready to sign." 

He went on to add that Ukraine does "not retreat. It is our policy to continue this fight."

The Ukrainian president said he was willing to sign the initial mineral agreement prior to his ouster from the White House.

"I just want the Ukrainian position to be heard. It was very important to me — the Ukrainian position to be heard. The fact that it happened in media, I did not prepare ... [for] the conditions that were there."

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


GlobalTalk
