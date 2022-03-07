×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: Religion | Russia | Ukraine | volodymyr zelenskyy | jewish | nazi | genocide

Zelenskyy Calls Out Russia's 'Nazi Behavior,' Imperialism

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy donned fatigues and army gear in December before the Russian invasion
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy donned fatigues and army gear in December before the Russian invasion. (Ukrainian Press Office/AP)

By    |   Monday, 07 March 2022 03:37 PM

While Vladimir Putin has suggested his "special military operation" was designed to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling out the tactics of the Russian invasion as "Nazi behavior," Jewish Insider reported.

"They see an ordinary city; they block all the roads," Zelenskyy said on a Monday morning Zoom call with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, adding Russians are even violating cease-fires "and don't let people out."

"They don't let people out from those towns and cities, even those who simply want to leave or run away, they don't let them out. They don't allow us to bring food in. They don't allow us to bring the water in. They disconnect the internet, the TV, electricity.

"This is Nazi behavior. This is Nazism. This is just ordinary Nazism. This is no different from the Warsaw, the Polish ghettos."

Zelenskyy is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor. His grandfather was on of four brothers, the other three shot by German invaders during the invasion of Ukraine in World War II, The Washington Post reported.

"All of this already happened in Europe," Zelenskyy said on the Zoom call, Insider reported. "All of this happened during Nazi times. This all happened. The German army rolled through Europe, and everyone gave their Jewish people away, putting them into ghettos.

"They're taking the city, that's what's happening."

Zelenskyy has had the ear of the West, including Congress via Zoom calls as he reportedly has stayed in his capital city of Kyiv to be with his people during the Russian invasion.

"I keep telling this for the world to wake up," Zelenskyy added, according to the translation. "The question of the survival of the Ukrainian nation — the question will be the same as antisemitism. It's going to be exactly the same.

"All of these millions of people are going to be exterminated. And this is a big tragedy."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
While Vladimir Putin has suggested his "special military operation" was designed to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling out the tactics of the Russian invasion as "Nazi behavior," Jewish Insider reported.
volodymyr zelenskyy, jewish, nazi, genocide, war crimes religious persecution, world war II
319
2022-37-07
Monday, 07 March 2022 03:37 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved