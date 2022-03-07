Zelenskyy Calls Out Russia's 'Nazi Behavior,' Imperialism

While Vladimir Putin has suggested his "special military operation" was designed to "de-Nazify" Ukraine, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is calling out the tactics of the Russian invasion as "Nazi behavior," Jewish Insider reported.

"They see an ordinary city; they block all the roads," Zelenskyy said on a Monday morning Zoom call with the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, adding Russians are even violating cease-fires "and don't let people out."

"They don't let people out from those towns and cities, even those who simply want to leave or run away, they don't let them out. They don't allow us to bring food in. They don't allow us to bring the water in. They disconnect the internet, the TV, electricity.

"This is Nazi behavior. This is Nazism. This is just ordinary Nazism. This is no different from the Warsaw, the Polish ghettos."

Zelenskyy is Jewish and the grandson of a Holocaust survivor. His grandfather was on of four brothers, the other three shot by German invaders during the invasion of Ukraine in World War II, The Washington Post reported.

"All of this already happened in Europe," Zelenskyy said on the Zoom call, Insider reported. "All of this happened during Nazi times. This all happened. The German army rolled through Europe, and everyone gave their Jewish people away, putting them into ghettos.

"They're taking the city, that's what's happening."

Zelenskyy has had the ear of the West, including Congress via Zoom calls as he reportedly has stayed in his capital city of Kyiv to be with his people during the Russian invasion.

"I keep telling this for the world to wake up," Zelenskyy added, according to the translation. "The question of the survival of the Ukrainian nation — the question will be the same as antisemitism. It's going to be exactly the same.

"All of these millions of people are going to be exterminated. And this is a big tragedy."