Biden WH Decries Hungary PM Orban's Visit to Moscow

The White House on Friday criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s trip to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, saying it will “neither advance the cause of peace, nor will it promote Ukrainian sovereignty.”

Orban arrived in Moscow on Friday on the heels of visiting Kyiv on Tuesday to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to broker peace in the war that started in February 2022 following Russia’s invasion.

“We’re concerned that Prime Minister Orban would choose to take this trip to Moscow, which will neither advance the cause of peace, nor will it promote Ukrainian sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence,” a senior Biden administration official said on a call with reporters, The Hill reported, in advance of the NATO summit that starts July 9 in Washington, D.C.

“Look, at the end of the day, we believe that Russia could end this war today by ceasing its aggression against Ukraine.”

In a post to X after meeting Putin, Orban wrote his goal was to “open the channels of direct communication and start a dialogue on the shortest road to #peace. Mission accomplished!”

Orban’s visit came as Hungary held the rotating presidency of the European Union (EU) Council. The White House and other Western allies denounced his visit, with top European officials saying Orban doesn’t hold a mandate to discuss foreign affairs on behalf of the EU.

“In Moscow, Viktor Orbán in no way represents the EU or the EU’s positions,” Estonia Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, who will be the EU’s next foreign policy chief, posted on X. “The EU is united, clearly behind Ukraine and against Russian aggression.”

During the NATO summit, the military alliance’s 32 nations are expected to lay out new financial and military commitments for Ukraine, The Hill reported, as well as commitments to deepen ties and to lay the groundwork for Ukraine to join the alliance.

“When there is consensus among the 32 allies for Ukraine to join the alliance, Ukraine is ready, truly ready on day one, to plug and play with the rest of the alliance,” the senior Biden administration official said.