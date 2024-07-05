WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: putin | orban | russia | hungary | ukraine | war | nuances

Putin Tells Orban He'll Discuss 'Nuances' of Ukraine War

Friday, 05 July 2024 07:06 AM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin told Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday that he was ready to discuss the "nuances" of peace proposals to end the conflict in Ukraine.

Putin, who received Orban in the Kremlin, said he was ready to hear the Hungarian leader's position on Ukraine and to get a readout from Orban of the views of other European partners.

Putin, who noted that Hungary currently held the EU's rotating presidency, made the comments ahead of Kremlin talks between the two leaders. 

