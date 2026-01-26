Venezuela's Rodriguez Has Had 'Enough' of US Orders

Venezuela's acting president, Delcy Rodriguez, announced that she has had "enough" of Washington's orders, CNN reported on Monday.

Nearly a month into her new role after the American capture of former leader Nicolas Maduro, Rodriguez has pushed back against the U.S. amid ongoing pressure, including demands for Venezuela to resume oil production.

"Enough already of Washington's orders over politicians in Venezuela," she told a group of oil workers in the city of Puerto La Cruz at an event broadcast Sunday by the state-run channel Venezolana de Television.

"Let Venezuelan politics resolve our differences and our internal conflicts. This republic has paid a very high price for having to confront the consequences of fascism and extremism in our country."

The White House has maintained pressure on Venezuela since Maduro and his wife were captured earlier this month and taken to the U.S., where the former leader faces charges.

Rodriguez, Maduro's former deputy, has insisted in recent weeks that the U.S. does not govern Venezuela but has not sought conflict with Washington, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump had claimed the U.S. was "going to run" Venezuela in the immediate aftermath of Maduro's capture, but he later backed Rodriguez as the nation's interim leader.

For the past 25 years, oil-rich socialist Venezuela has been in frequent confrontation with the U.S., but after the removal of Maduro, Washington said it is seeking to secure a stable regime in Caracas.

Internally, Venezuela remains divided among Maduro loyalists, the left-wing opposition and "Chavistas No-Maduristas" — supporters of the late Hugo Chavez who reject Maduro, accusing him of betraying 21st-century socialist ideals.

Rodriguez has been attempting to walk a tightrope among those factions, as well as with the U.S., since being backed by Trump to lead the country.