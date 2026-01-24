Trump: U.S. Will Process Oil Seized From Venezuelan Tankers

The United States has taken the oil that was on seized Venezuelan tankers and will process it in U.S. refineries, President Donald Trump said in a New York Post interview that was published on Saturday.
"Let’s put it this way — they don’t have any oil. We take the oil,” Trump told the newspaper.
The oil is being refined in "various places" including Houston, he said.
The US is in talks with Chevron, other crude producers, and major oilfield service providers about a plan to quickly raise Venezuela's crude production, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday citing senior administration officials.
Officials have discussed deploying SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes to repair and replace outdated equipment, and refresh older drilling sites, the report said.
