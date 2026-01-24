The United States ‍has taken ‍the oil that ⁠was on seized Venezuelan ​tankers and will process ‍it in U.S. ⁠refineries, President Donald Trump ⁠said ​in ⁠a New York ‍Post interview ‌that was published ⁠on ​Saturday.

"Let’s ​put it this way — they don’t have any oil. We ‍take the oil,” Trump told the newspaper.

The ⁠oil is being refined in "various places" including Houston, he said.

The ⁠US is in talks with Chevron, other crude producers, ‍and ‍major oilfield service providers about ⁠a plan to quickly raise Venezuela's crude ​production, Bloomberg News reported on ‍Saturday citing senior administration officials.

Officials ⁠have discussed deploying SLB, Halliburton and Baker Hughes to ⁠repair ​and ⁠replace outdated equipment, and refresh ‍older drilling sites, ‌the report said.