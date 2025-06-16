USS Nimitz Aircraft Carrier Ordered to Middle East

Amid the conflict between Israel and Iran, the USS Nimitz aircraft carrier changed course Monday, departing the South China Sea toward the Middle East, Newsweek reported.

The battleship was set to make a port call in central Vietnam, Newsweek said. A formal reception in Da Nang this coming Friday was canceled because of “an emergent operational requirement,” the U.S. Embassy in Hanoi said.

The Nimitz had been doing maritime security operations in the South China Sea, Newsweek said.

Thirty U.S. Air Force aerial-refueling tanks are heading east from American bases to the Atlantic, though officials said this is part of routine NATO exercises in Europe, according to Newsweek.

The State Department has denied any U.S. involvement in Israel’s airstrikes against Iran, Newsweek said, emphasizing its support remains limited to defensive measures.

Iran fired a new wave of missile attacks on Israel early Monday, killing at least five people, while Israel claimed it achieved air superiority over Tehran and could fly over the Iranian capital without facing major threats.

On the fourth day of the conflict, the Israeli military said it destroyed more than 120 surface-to-surface missile launchers in central Iran, a third of Iran’s total. It also said fighter jets struck 10 command centers in Tehran belonging to Iran’s Quds Force, an elite arm of its Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that conducts military and intelligence operations outside Iran.

Iran, urging America not to join Israel's four-day assault, signaled a readiness to return to nuclear talks with the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

"The Iranians know the U.S. is supporting Israel in its defense, and they are sure the U.S. is supporting Israel logistically, but they want guarantees the U.S. won't join the attacks," an Arab official told the Journal.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.