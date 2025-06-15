Trump Doesn't Rule Out US Action on Iran

While President Donald Trump says his administration has not gotten involved in Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear weapons program, he is not ruling out eventual involvement.

"We're not involved in it," Trump told ABC News on Sunday. "It's possible we could get involved, but we are not at this moment involved."

Trump added he is "open" to having Vladimir Putin serve as a middle man in nuclear deal talks with Iran, much akin to Trump serving as a middle man for Putin's peace talks amid his war with Ukraine.

"I would be open to it," Trump told ABC, adding that Putin "is ready."

"He called me about it. We had a long talk about it. We talked about this more than his situation. This is something I believe is going to get resolved."

Notably, Trump has reminded that Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear weapons sites, scientists, and Islamic Republican Guard Corps leadership came on the 61st day after the "60-day ultimatum" given to Iran to "make a deal" on a vow to stop the pursuit of nuclear-weapons grade uranium enrichment.

"No, there's no deadline, but they are talking," Trump said to ABC. "They'd like to make a deal. They're talking. They continue to talk.

"Something like this had to happen because I think even from both sides, but something like this had to happen. They want to talk, and they will be talking."

Iran and Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff had been on tap for a Sunday resumption of nuclear talks, but that was put off by Iran after Israel's strikes late this week.

Iran is saying the Trump administration is complicit in the attacks that would not have come "without the agreement and support of the United States," rejecting Trump's claim that the U.S. is "not involved" at this time.

Trump hopes the reality of the strikes from Israel bring Iran to a peaceful resolution sooner now.

"May have forced a deal to go quicker, actually," Trump told ABC News.