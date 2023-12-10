×
Fmr US Diplomat to Israel: Netanyahu Should Resign

By    |   Sunday, 10 December 2023 10:14 PM EST

Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk has called for the resignation of Isreali Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, stating that his desire "to stay in power no matter the cost is a clear and present danger to Israel."

On Sunday, Indyk shared a link to a New York Times report, "'Buying Quiet': Inside the Israeli Plan That Propped Up Hamas," and responded on X to Zachary Narrett, writing, "I would agree with you if @netanyahu wasn't currently causing a rift with Joe Biden, Israel's only friend in this crisis. His determination to stay in power no matter the cost is a clear and present danger to Israel. He needs to resign…yesterday!"

Indyk's remarks follow after a Friday U.N. Security Council meeting where the proposed resolution called for an immediate humanitarian cease-fire. According to the U.N., "The U.S. vetoed a resolution put forward by the United Arab Emirates and backed by over 90 member states. There were 13 votes in favor and the United Kingdom abstained."

Netanyahu on Saturday praised the U.S. for the veto of the resolution in a video statement, saying, "Other countries too need to understand that it is impossible to support the elimination of Hamas on one hand, and on the other hand call for the halting of the war, which would prevent the elimination of Hamas."

