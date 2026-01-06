US-Backed Israel-Syria Pact Has Joint Economic Border Zone

A U.S.-brokered security pact between Israel and Syria would establish a joint economic zone on both sides of their border, the first step toward what the Trump administration hopes would lead to diplomatic ties between the longtime adversaries.

The proposal came Tuesday amid several hours of talks in Paris, during which Israel and Syria agreed to accelerate negotiations, Axios reported, citing Israeli and U.S. officials with direct knowledge of the matter.

U.S. envoy to Syria Tom Barrack, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, and White House adviser Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law, mediated the talks.

"The talks were very good and candid," a U.S. official told Axios. "Our theme was cooperation instead of repudiation."

A senior Israeli official told Axios the parties agreed to hold more frequent meetings and take confidence-building measures.

"Both countries expressed a desire to reach a security agreement under President Trump's vision for the Middle East," the official said.

The U.S. proposed a joint U.S.-Israeli-Syrian "fusion cell" in Amman, Jordan, to oversee security in southern Syria and hold further talks on demilitarization and the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

"We freeze all military activities on both sides where they are until we work out details in the fusion cell," a U.S. official said, describing the plan to Axios.

Israel and Syria would send representatives to the fusion cell to focus on diplomatic, military, intelligence, and commercial ties.

"The fusion cell will be the engine of the process, and the U.S. will be the 24/7 intermediary," the U.S. official told Axios.

The proposal for a demilitarized economic zone mirrors a plan the Trump administration previously advanced to resolve a territorial dispute in Ukraine's Donbas region between Ukraine and Russia.

"This economic zone will include wind farms, agriculture, the best ski mountain in the Middle East and the Druze community that is the best at hospitality," the U.S. official told Axios, adding that regional partners have committed to finance it.

The official declined to name any countries.

The State Department on Tuesday issued a joint U.S.-Israeli-Syrian statement after the Paris meeting, saying the discussions "centered on respect for Syria's sovereignty and stability, Israel's security, and prosperity for both countries."

"The sides reaffirm their commitment to strive toward achieving lasting security and stability arrangements for both countries," the statement read.

"Both sides have decided to establish a joint fusion mechanism — a dedicated communication cell — to facilitate immediate and ongoing coordination on their intelligence sharing, military de-escalation, diplomatic engagement, and commercial opportunities under the supervision of the United States.

"This mechanism will serve as a platform to address any disputes promptly and work to prevent misunderstandings," the statement continued.

"The United States commends these positive steps and remains committed to supporting the implementation of these understandings, as part of broader efforts to achieve enduring peace in the Middle East. When sovereign nations cooperate in a respectful and productive way, prosperity will be unleashed."

The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement Tuesday saying: "Israel reiterated its commitment to promoting regional stability and security, as well as the need to advance economic cooperation for the benefit of both countries.

"It was agreed that the dialogue will continue in order to advance common goals and to ensure the safety of the Druze minority in Syria."