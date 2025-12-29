Trump: US Has 'an Understanding Regarding Syria'

President Donald Trump on Monday said the United States has reached "an understanding regarding Syria," signaling confidence in the country's new leadership and expressing optimism about future stability along Israel's northern border.

"We do have an understanding regarding Syria," Trump said, describing Syria's new president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, as "a very strong guy" and arguing that strength is necessary to govern a country emerging from years of conflict.

"You can't put a choirboy in there," Trump said. "You need a strong guy, and we get along with him great."

Trump said the Syrian leader has worked closely with the United States, including during operations against the Islamic State group, and said he expects relations between Syria and Israel to improve.

"I think it's going to work out well between Syria and Israel," he said, adding that he would help ensure cooperation between the two sides.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel's priority is maintaining a secure and peaceful border with Syria, free of terrorist activity.

He also stressed the need to protect minorities in Syria, including Jews, Christians, and other vulnerable communities.

Trump also credited Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for playing a key role in removing Syria's previous leadership.

"President Erdogan should get a lot of credit," Trump said, adding that his actions helped create conditions for a new chapter in Syria and regional stability.