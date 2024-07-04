Ukraine: Zelenskyy Has 'Different Schedule,' Carlson 'Not on It'

Ukraine Has rejected any suggestion from Tucker Carlson about a potential interview with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, just months after Carlson had a widely panned sit-down with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"The president of Ukraine has a completely different schedule, and Tucker Carlson is not on it," presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov wrote Thursday in a Facebook post.

The Ukraine rejection comes just hours after Carlson posted to X he had secured an exclusive sit-down with Zelenskyy.

"Looks like we've got the Zelenskyy interview," Carlson wrote. "We've been trying for two years, and with particular intensity after interviewing Putin in February. The point is to bring Americans much-needed information about the conflict that's completely reshaping their country's position in the world. Coming soon we hope."

Nope, Ukraine's spokesman shot back.

"Mr. Tucker Carlson should more carefully check his sources in the FSB," Nykyforov wrote, mocking Carlson's ties to the Federal Security Service (FSB), the Russian government's intelligence arm.

Carlson has been intensely critical of the West's support for Ukraine in its defense against Russia's invasion, which Putin called a "special military operation" seeking to liberate the southern and eastern sections of the former Soviet Union member nation.

Carlson published in full a two-hour sit-down with Putin in Moscow earlier this year. He was widely panned for not challenging Putin's dominating the interview with long explanations on how he claims Ukraine remains Russian territory or property.

Putin also claimed Carlson failed in attempts to follow his father's footsteps in being involved with the CIA.

After the interview was published by Carlson, Putin mocked the former Fox News host, saying he was surprised he was not given harder questions and was left unchallenged by Carlson.