Serbian President Vucic Sees Growing War, 'Greater Than World War II'

The conflict between Ukraine and Russia risks escalating out of control and inciting a global war that could be worse than World War II, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday, RT.com reported.

The Serbian leader stressed the urgency of the matter: "I am afraid that there is little time left for the war in Ukraine to be stopped. I hope it's still possible, but I'm afraid it's actually not. I'm afraid that the train has already left the station, started moving, and no one will stop it."

Vucic added, "In my estimation, things will be much more complicated, much worse, and that it may happen that we will face an even greater tragedy than during the Second World War. I'd like to be wrong."

But, the Serbian president pointed out: "Don't forget one special thing, when the war machine starts to heat up, then the military lobby and the military industry lobby will appear and want it to intensify, and then there will be no more [peace] effort, it is difficult to stop."

Vucic also urged "someone" to do something "real" to stop the hostilities instead of "just shifting the blame to the other side." He warned that "if this doesn't happen, I'm afraid we're headed for disaster."

On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated Moscow's readiness to engage in meaningful negotiations must be based on "common sense" and an acknowledgment of "realties on the ground," meaning Russia's territorial gains.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has refused to enter talks on that basis.