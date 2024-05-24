WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: vladimir putin | volodymyr zelenskyy | ukraine | russia

Putin Says Zelenskyy's Presidency No Longer Legitimate

By    |   Friday, 24 May 2024 09:13 PM EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term as Ukraine's president has expired and therefore there is no one "legitimate" with whom to negotiate a potential cease-fire.

Earlier this week, Zelenskyy's five-year term as president expired. He had suspended elections and the writ of habeas corpus regarding unlawful imprisonment since the onset of Russia's invasion in February 2022. Zelensky has also banned most opposition parties, as well as regulating all print, broadcast, and digital media.

In November, Zelenskyy ruled out holding a presential vote this spring and urged his citizens to focus on fighting Russia and avoid political divisions.

"Now, in wartime, when there are so many challenges, it is absolutely irresponsible to throw the topic of elections into society in a lighthearted and playful way," Zelenskyy said at the time, adding "the waves of any politically divisive things must stop."

"We must realize that now is the time of defense, the time of the battle that determines the fate of the state and people, not the time of manipulations, which only Russia expects from Ukraine. I believe that now is not the right time for elections."

During a televised news conference in Belarus on Friday, Putin noted the state of Zelenskyy's official role in office would be problematic.

"But who to negotiate with?" he said. "That's not an idle question. Of course, we realize the legitimacy of the incumbent head of state is over." he said.

Putin stated than any negotiations should be adjudicated through common sense and not ultimatums and made a point of citing "today's realties on the ground," a reference to claims Russia controls almost 20% of Ukraine.

"If it gets to that point, we will need of course to understand who we should and can deal with, to arrive at signing legally binding documents," Putin said. "And then we must be fully sure we are dealing with legitimate [Ukrainian] authorities."

Putin's comments are likely to be interpreted as Russian's intention of continuing the war and that Moscow will not be engaging in peace talks. An international peace conference on Ukraine is scheduled to be held in Switzerland in June, yet Russia has not been invited and Putin has dismissed the legitimacy of the conference.

James Morley III

James Morley III is a writer with more than two decades of experience in entertainment, travel, technology, and science and nature. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Friday that Volodymyr Zelenskyy's term as Ukraine's president has expired and therefore there is no one "legitimate" with whom to negotiate a potential ceasefire.
vladimir putin, volodymyr zelenskyy, ukraine, russia
371
2024-13-24
Friday, 24 May 2024 09:13 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved