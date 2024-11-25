WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: uk | london | us embassy | bomb | hoax

Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax in London

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 05:50 PM EST

U.K. police this week charged a 43-year-old man in connection with an alleged bomb hoax perpetrated at the U.S. Embassy in London last week.

On Friday, police conducted a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found outside the embassy, which is located in a high-rise building near a residential area along the Thames river.

"Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday. "An investigation will now follow."

Daniel Parmenter of Kildare Terrace, a neighborhood in west London, was arrested at his home on Sunday after a search and appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he was remanded to police custody until a court appearance on Dec. 23.

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
U.K. police this week charged a 43-year-old man in connection with an alleged bomb hoax perpetrated at the U.S. Embassy in London last week.
uk, london, us embassy, bomb, hoax
120
2024-50-25
Monday, 25 November 2024 05:50 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved