Man Charged in US Embassy Bomb Hoax in London

U.K. police this week charged a 43-year-old man in connection with an alleged bomb hoax perpetrated at the U.S. Embassy in London last week.

On Friday, police conducted a controlled explosion of a suspicious package found outside the embassy, which is located in a high-rise building near a residential area along the Thames river.

"Initial indications are that the item was a hoax device," the Metropolitan Police said in a statement on Friday. "An investigation will now follow."

Daniel Parmenter of Kildare Terrace, a neighborhood in west London, was arrested at his home on Sunday after a search and appeared at Ealing Magistrates' Court on Monday, where he was remanded to police custody until a court appearance on Dec. 23.