WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: spy | oslo

Security Guard at US Embassy in Oslo Arrested for Espionage

Security Guard at US Embassy in Oslo Arrested for Espionage
(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 21 November 2024 04:32 PM EST

A security guard working at the U.S. embassy in Norway has been arrested on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Russia and Iran, a Norwegian security police official said on Thursday.

The man, a Norwegian citizen in his 20s, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, police said. On Thursday, a court ruled he could be detained for an initial four weeks, with the first week in isolation, while police investigate.

"The accused man was an employee, a security guard, at the U.S. embassy in Oslo," Thomas Blom, a lawyer for the security police service PST, told reporters.

The man was cooperating and talking to officers, Blom said, adding that a "large" amount of digital material had been confiscated.

"We have just scraped the top and we are working our way through it," said Blom.

The man's lawyer, John Christian Elden, said his client had been in contact with Russian and Iranian intelligence officers.

"He has explained himself about his contact with intelligence agents from Russia and Iran but it is unclear whether he has had secret information that would mean that anti-espionage laws could be used against him," Elden told Reuters.

"Further investigation will show whether he is guilty of a crime or not." 

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A security guard working at the U.S. embassy in Norway has been arrested on suspicion of espionage on behalf of Russia and Iran, a Norwegian security police official said on Thursday.The man, a Norwegian citizen in his 20s, was arrested at his home on Wednesday, police...
spy, oslo
205
2024-32-21
Thursday, 21 November 2024 04:32 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the Newsmax App
Apple
Android
Amazon
Samsung
Vizio
Roku
Sony
LG
Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved