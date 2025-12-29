Trump: Hamas Must Disarm or 'It Will Be Horrible for Them'

President Donald Trump said Hamas has been given a short deadline to disarm under an agreement backed by multiple countries, warning that failure to comply would lead to devastating consequences for the terrorist group.

Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, Trump said Hamas pledged to disarm as part of a broader peace framework but is now at risk of violating that commitment.

"If they don't disarm, it will be horrible for them — really, really bad," he said.

Trump said countries that supported the agreement, not only Israel, are prepared to act if Hamas refuses to comply.

"And I don't want that to happen. But they made an agreement that they were going to disarm," he said.

Dozens of nations support enforcement measures, Trump said, adding that Hamas could be eliminated even without Israeli military involvement.

"We have other countries that will come in and do it. They said, 'Let us do it for you,'" he said.

Trump added, "They want to go in and wipe out Hamas. They want to do it because it's the right thing to do, because they were for the deal."

The president cast the ultimatum as part of a broader Middle East peace effort, citing past U.S. actions against Iran and regional militant groups as building momentum toward stability.

He also reiterated support for expanding the Abraham Accords and said additional countries are prepared to normalize relations with Israel.

Netanyahu said any future governance arrangement in Gaza would require sweeping reforms, including ending payments to terrorists and overhauling educational curricula, before outside authorities could be considered.