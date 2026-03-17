Reports: Suspected Iran Drone Hits US Embassy in Baghdad

A suspected Iranian drone penetrated air defenses and struck the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad's Green Zone early Wednesday, a security source told Shafaq News.

Iraqi News also reported that at 2:30 a.m. local time, "rocket drones hit the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad." The extent of damage or any injuries is unclear. The embassy compound had been the target of multiple attacks Tuesday.

On Monday, the embassy urged U.S. citizens to "leave Iraq now" because "Iran-aligned terrorist militias have encouraged and conducted attacks on U.S. citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq, including the Iraqi Kurdistan Region."

"Iran-aligned terrorist militias have repeatedly attacked the International Zone in central Baghdad," the embassy stated. "The International Zone remains closed, with limited exceptions. There have also been repeated attacks in the area around the Erbil International Airport and U.S. Consulate General Erbil. Do not attempt to come to the embassy in Baghdad or the consulate in Erbil in light of ongoing security risks."

The embassy reissued its security alert Tuesday after a series of rocket and drone strikes. Rockets and an explosive drone targeted the embassy, triggering sirens. An explosion was heard near the compound, security sources told Reuters.

At least three explosive drones also targeted a U.S. diplomatic facility near Baghdad International Airport, activating C-RAM air defense systems, the sources added. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

Following the incidents, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani directed security agencies to pursue those responsible and bring them to justice, Anadolu Agency reported. He also serves as commander-in-chief of the armed forces.

A statement from al-Sudani's office warned that targeting diplomatic missions represents a serious violation of international agreements and diplomatic relations and could place Iraq in a difficult position before the international community.

The U.S. and Israel launched a joint military operation against Iran's political leadership and military infrastructure on Feb. 28. Iran has since retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries that host U.S. military assets.