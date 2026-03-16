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Tags: embassy | iran | baghdad | iraq

Drones, Rockets Fired at US Embassy in Baghdad: Security Sources

Monday, 16 March 2026 09:41 PM EDT

Rockets and at least five drones were launched at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad early on Tuesday from areas around the city, Iraqi security sources said, describing the attack as the most intense since the start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.

A Reuters witness saw at least three drones heading in the direction of the embassy. The C-RAM air defense system shot down two of them while a third struck inside the embassy compound, from which fire and smoke could be seen rising, the witness said.

An explosion was heard in the Iraqi capital, another Reuters witness said.

U.S. embassy mobile phones were switched off when Reuters called seeking comment.

Iranian-backed militias have been attacking U.S. interests in Iraq in retaliation for the war which began on Feb. 28.

On Monday, Iran-aligned group Kataib Hezbollah announced the death of its senior commander and spokesperson, and Popular Mobilization Forces said air strikes killed at least eight of its fighters in the Iraqi town of al-Qaim near Syria.

Iraqi security forces have been deployed across parts of the capital and closed Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and diplomatic missions including the U.S. embassy. 

© 2026 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


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Rockets and at least five drones were launched at the U.S. embassy in Baghdad early on Tuesday from areas around the city, Iraqi security sources said, describing the attack as the most intense since the start of the U.S.-Israel war with Iran.
embassy, iran, baghdad, iraq
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2026-41-16
Monday, 16 March 2026 09:41 PM
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