Russia: Trump Time Magazine Cover Chosen by 'Unhealthy People'

The Kremlin has joined President Donald Trump in blasting Time magazine over its choice of photo used to commemorate the president's historic Middle East peace deal, Politico reported on Tuesday.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova derided the photo on Telegram, saying that the choice was "astonishing" and added, "Only unhealthy people, people obsessed with malice and hatred - perhaps even freaks - could have chosen such a photo."

Trump's widely praised peace agreement is the focus of the magazine’s Nov. 10 cover story. The issue’s cover was released online Monday and shows the president from the waist up, photographed at an unflattering upward angle emphasizing his neck and hairline.

The deal between Israel and Hamas ended the conflict that began with the terrorist group's attack two years ago, which killed around 1,200 Israelis and led to over 250 hostages being taken. Hamas released the last 20 remaining living hostages on Monday.

Russia's mild support of Trump regarding the Time magazine cover has come amid increased tensions between the nations.

Although relations between Moscow and Washington have slightly improved since Trump began his second term, marked by the president's invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin for peace talks in Alaska in August, Moscow's continued refusal to end its prolonged invasion of Ukraine has strained the relationship.

Trump's successful negotiations to end the war in Gaza have given a window of hope for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that peace can be achieved in his country.

"When peace is achieved for one part of the world, it brings more hope for peace in other regions where life is still under threat. In Ukraine, we welcome all the efforts that have led to today's outcome for the Middle East," Zelenskyy posted on X Monday.

Trump indicated Sunday that he was considering giving Ukraine long-range Tomahawk missiles capable of reaching deep inside Russia, but said he may speak to Putin beforehand.

The president has pivoted on Ukraine in recent months, posting on his Truth Social platform in September that "Ukraine, with the support of the European Union, is in a position to fight and win all of Ukraine back in its original form.

"With time, patience, and the financial support of Europe and, in particular, NATO, the original Borders from where this War started, is very much an option. Why not? Russia has been fighting aimlessly for three and a half years a War that should have taken a Real Military Power less than a week to win. This is not distinguishing Russia," the president added.