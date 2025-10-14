Trump: Time Photo 'Maybe Worst of All Time'

President Donald Trump called out Time magazine for its "weird" cover photo of him.

Trump's "triumph" in securing the release of the remaining Israeli hostages, held by Hamas terrorists in Gaza since the infamous Oct. 7, 2023, attack — in which some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 251 were taken hostage — is the focus of the magazine's Nov. 10 cover story.

The issue's cover was released online Monday afternoon with a photo that looks up at Trump from near his midsection, giving the impression the president is bald or balding.

"Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" Trump posted Tuesday morning on Truth Social.

"I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?"

Time shared the cover photo in a post announcing its story about what "may become a signature achievement of Trump's second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle East."

The post appeared on the same day Trump addressed Israel's Knesset before flying to Egypt to join mediators Egypt, Qatar, and Turkey in signing a document on the Gaza ceasefire deal, which he initiated.

Still, the Time photo overshadowed news of the magazine's story.

"TIME uses the most unflattering picture to diminish a President Donald J Trump to diminish his incredible accomplishments for peace," political consultant and Trump friend Roger Stone posted on X.

Some social media users compared Time's cover to two recent ones from The Jerusalem Post.

"You could have gotten this right but at least they did," wrote Susan Voxsusana, who included a photo of the newspaper's Monday edition with Trump's photo beneath an American flag and the words, "God Bless the Peacemaker."

Other users shared images of the Post's Friday edition, which included a cover image showing Trump's profile filled with photos of the hostages.

One X user posted an enhanced video showing the cover being transformed from the Trump photo to an eagle spreading its wings.

"There, I fixed it," Mary M33 posted.