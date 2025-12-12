Trump: Thailand, Cambodia Agreed to 'Cease All Shooting'

President Donald Trump said Friday that Thailand and Cambodia agreed to halt fighting after he spoke with both countries' leaders as their border conflict flared again despite a recent peace deal signed in Malaysia.

"I had a very good conversation this morning with the Prime Minister of Thailand, Anutin Charnvirakul, and the Prime Minister of Cambodia, Hun Manet, concerning the very unfortunate reawakening of their long-running War," Trump posted on his Truth Social page.

The leaders, he continued, "have agreed to CEASE all shooting effective this evening, and go back to the original Peace Accord made with me, and them, with the help of the Great Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim."

He added that a roadside bomb that "killed and wounded numerous Thai Soldiers was an accident, but Thailand nevertheless retaliated very strongly."

"Both Countries are ready for PEACE and continued Trade with the United States of America," Trump continued.

"It is my Honor to work with Anutin and Hun in resolving what could have evolved into a major War between two otherwise wonderful and prosperous Countries!"

Trump further thanked "the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, for his assistance in this very important matter."

Six weeks ago, Thailand and Cambodia tried to calm their long-running tensions by signing a peace agreement in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, with Trump in attendance, reports The New York Times.

However, regional observers viewed the deal as fragile because the underlying territorial dispute has simmered for decades and has repeatedly sparked military standoffs along the frontier.

The dispute stems from boundaries shaped by a colonial-era map drawn by France, leaving contested claims that neither side has fully settled.

That history has fueled recurring flare-ups along the border, often driven by domestic political pressure and the risk that a single incident can trigger rapid escalation.

In this latest cycle, the agreement unraveled quickly.

Tensions boiled over on Monday after a roadside bomb killed and wounded Thai soldiers. The incident was followed by a sharp escalation, with Thailand carrying out air raids in Cambodia and Cambodia responding with rocket fire.

The fighting has driven a humanitarian crisis along the disputed border. More than 20 people have been killed, and more than half a million residents have been displaced as communities fled to safer areas.

Accounts from Cambodians living near the fighting suggested the violence continued late into Thursday night, with heavy shelling and loud explosions near clash sites.

When fighting broke out in July, Trump warned both governments he would scrap tariff negotiations if they did not move toward a ceasefire.

He could use the same leverage again if hostilities continue, though analysts have cautioned that the dispute is deeply rooted and likely to persist even if the shooting stops.