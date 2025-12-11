WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: thailand election cambodia

Thai Prime Minister Gets Royal Approval to Dissolve Parliament and Hold Elections Early Next Year

Thursday, 11 December 2025 08:01 PM EST

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received royal permission Friday to dissolve Parliament, setting up general elections early next year.

The election for the House of Representatives would be held 45 to 60 days after the Royal Decree, a period while Anutin will head a caretaker government with limited powers and cannot approve a new budget.

Anutin posted on his Facebook late Thursday that “I’d like to return power to the people.”

The move comes at a tricky political moment, as Thailand is engaged in large-scale combat with Cambodia over long-disputed border claims.

About two dozen people were reported killed in the fighting this week, while hundreds of thousands have been displaced on both sides.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


