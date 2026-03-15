Trump: Iran Using AI to Spread War Disinformation

President Donald Trump accused Iran of using artificial intelligence and sympathetic "fake news" U.S. media outlets to spread disinformation about the ongoing war, claiming Tehran is circulating fabricated images and false reports to exaggerate its military success.

In a Truth Social post Sunday, Trump said Iran is trying to mask its "ineffective and weak" military by pushing fake news using what he called the regime's best weapon — AI.

"Iran has long been known as a Master of Media Manipulation and Public Relations," Trump wrote. "Now, A.I. has become another Disinformation weapon that Iran uses."

Trump said some reports circulating online show supposed Iranian attacks that he claims never happened, including images of "Kamikaze Boats" firing at ships and U.S. military assets allegedly damaged or destroyed.

"They showed phony 'Kamikaze Boats,' shooting at various Ships at Sea, which looks wonderful, powerful, and vicious, but these Boats don't exist — It's all false information," Trump wrote.

The president also disputed reports that U.S. refueling aircraft had been damaged in Iranian attacks.

"The five U.S. Refueling Planes that were supposedly struck down and badly damaged ... are all in service, with the exception of one, which will soon be flying the skies," Trump wrote.

Trump also dismissed claims that the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln had been attacked or set ablaze, calling such reports fabricated.

"Iran, working in close coordination with the Fake News Media, shows our great USS Abraham Lincoln Aircraft Carrier, one of the largest and most prestigious Ships in the World, burning uncontrollably in the Ocean. Not only was it not burning, it was not even shot at — Iran knows better than to do that!" he wrote.

"The story was knowingly FAKE and, in a certain way, you can say that those Media Outlets that generated it should be brought up on Charges for TREASON for the dissemination of false information!"

Trump argued Iran is trying to offset battlefield losses by spreading false narratives online.

"The fact is, Iran is being decimated, and the only battles they 'win' are those that they create through AI," he wrote.