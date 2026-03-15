WSJ: Trump to Announce Ship Escort Coalition in Hormuz

The Trump administration is preparing to announce that several countries have agreed to form a naval coalition to escort commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical global shipping lane threatened by Iran's recent actions, The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday.

The announcement could come as soon as this week, though discussions are ongoing about whether escort operations would begin immediately or wait until hostilities in the region subside, the Journal reported.

Trump said Sunday he is pressing several countries to send warships to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open as oil prices surge amid the ongoing conflict with Iran.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One while returning to Washington from Florida, Trump said he has urged roughly seven nations to take part in protecting the critical shipping route but acknowledged no firm commitments have been announced so far.

The president did not identify the countries the administration is negotiating with, though he noted many of them rely heavily on Middle Eastern oil that flows through the narrow waterway.

“I’m demanding that these countries come in and protect their own territory, because it is their own territory,” Trump said, arguing that the United States depends far less on oil moving through the strait.

Trump added that China receives about 90% of its oil through the passage, while the United States relies on it only minimally. He declined to say whether Beijing has agreed to participate in the proposed naval effort.

“It would be nice to have other countries police that with us, and we’ll help. We’ll work with them,” Trump said.

Publicly, some countries have been cautious about committing to such an escort mission while tensions remain high, citing the risks of operating in a potential combat zone.

The report follows comments Saturday from President Donald Trump, who said multiple countries are expected to join the United States in sending warships to ensure the vital shipping route remains open.

"Many Countries, especially those who are affected by Iran's attempted closure of the Hormuz Strait, will be sending War Ships, in conjunction with the United States of America, to keep the Strait open and safe," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

"Hopefully China, France, Japan, South Korea, the UK, and others, that are affected by this artificial constraint, will send Ships to the area so that the Hormuz Strait will no longer be a threat by a Nation that has been totally decapitated," Trump wrote.

The Strait of Hormuz, located between Iran and Oman, is one of the world's most important energy choke points. Roughly one-fifth of the global oil supply passes through the narrow waterway each day, making any disruption a major concern for international markets.

In recent days, Iranian forces and affiliated groups have taken steps to disrupt shipping in the area, including harassment of commercial vessels, deployment of naval patrol boats, and threats to lay sea mines or launch attacks on tankers.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has long used small fast-attack boats, drones, and anti-ship missiles positioned along Iran's coastline to threaten traffic moving through the strait.

U.S. officials have warned that such tactics could allow Iran to temporarily disrupt or slow the flow of oil and other cargo through the corridor.

The planned coalition would aim to deter those threats by placing naval escorts alongside commercial ships traveling through the waterway.

Trump said the United States is prepared to continue military operations to keep the shipping lane open if necessary.

"In the meantime, the United States will be bombing the hell out of the shoreline, and continually shooting Iranian Boats and Ships out of the water," Trump wrote. "One way or the other, we will soon get the Hormuz Strait OPEN, SAFE, and FREE!"

This story has been updated.