Axios: Globe Already Changing Before Trump Takes Office

President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration is already affecting the globe economically and geopolitically, as countries and their business leaders prep for change.

Among the countries already making moves are China, South Korea, Taiwan, European Union countries, Russia, Ukraine, Argentina, Iran, and Israel, Axios reported.

"The world that greets Trump on Jan. 20 will already be markedly different than the one that existed prior to Nov. 5," Axios' report concluded.

"For PMs and CEOs all over the world, there is no time to waste," the site reported, noting the following:

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is polishing his golf clubs for Trump talks on the links.

Taiwan is weighing arms deals before the new president takes office, as Trump has been talking about countries needing to pay up for American defense support.

China and global companies are already shifting economic deals, with Trump vowing tariffs in his "reciprocal trade" agenda: "I've already started to see some volume from China shifted to Vietnam," a freight industry executive told Axios.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is talking about buying more U.S. natural gas under Trump's energy independence agenda, Politico reported.

NATO countries like Germany, under the alert of Russia's war in Ukraine, are talking about upping their 2% of gross domestic product commitment to defense.

European defense stocks are up, taking note of the expected investments.

Russia and Ukraine are increasing their dialogue for peace amid Trump's boasts he can end was with "one phone call."

Hungary's populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban moves from Biden administration pariah to having a direct line to Trump.

Italy's conservative Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is talking about being a bridge between Europe and Trump.

Argentina President Javier Milei is gaining in influence after a Mar-a-Lago visit last week that had Trump calling him his "favorite president" in the world.

Iran is holding off a reported retaliatory strike on Israel and is now striking a peace-making tone with the hope of bringing Trump to the negotiation table amid war and expected restoration of economic sanctions. Israel is expecting a reprieve on the expected strike surrounding the election: "This is the Trump effect. The Iranians put this on hold after he won the election," a senior Israeli official told Axios.

Israel is holding off on a West Bank annexation and security guarantees in Gaza and with Lebanon before Trump and his nominee to be ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, take charge.