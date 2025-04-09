WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: pete hoekstra | senate confirmation | canada | ambassador

Senate Confirms Hoekstra as Ambassador to Canada

Wednesday, 09 April 2025 03:35 PM EDT

The Senate on Wednesday confirmed former Rep. Pete Hoekstra, R-Mich., to be President Donald Trump's ambassador to Canada.

The confirmation of Hoekstra, who was U.S. ambassador to the Netherlands in Trump's first term, came in a 60-37 as close ties between the nations have been strained following Trump's tariff policy to pressure Canada to crack down on fentanyl trafficking and illegal immigration, as well as the president's desire to annex its northern neighbor as the U.S.'s 51st state.

Hoekstra, 71, is a former nine-term congressman from western Michigan who served in the House from 1993 to 2011. He most recently served as chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

