WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: starbucks | north korea | south korea | demilitarized zone

SKorea Starbucks Offers NKorea View

By    |   Friday, 29 November 2024 04:19 PM EST

A new Starbucks coffee shop in South Korea offers customers a view of a village in neighboring North Korea, NBC News reports.

The shop, located in Aegibong Peace Ecopark about 30 miles from Seoul near Gimpo, South Korea, includes multiple observation binoculars mounted on poles with a view over the Demilitarized Zone and the North Korean border.

"People used to think of this area near the North Korean border as a dark and gloomy place," Gimpo Mayor Kim Byung-soo told reporters. "But now ... this place could now become an important tourist destination for security [and] peace that can be seen as young, bright and warm.”

One visitor to the shop, an 80-year-old Vietnam War veteran named Lim Jong-chul, told NBC: "Having a cup of coffee here, I feel like I can look at North Korea, a nation divided from us, with a bit more calm and peace of mind. Before, the concept of security felt rigid and tense, but now, with this cafe here, it feels more peaceful and reassuring."

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
GlobalTalk
A new Starbucks coffee shop in South Korea offers customers a view of a village in neighboring North Korea, NBC News reports.
starbucks, north korea, south korea, demilitarized zone
171
2024-19-29
Friday, 29 November 2024 04:19 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
NEWSMAX.COM
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved