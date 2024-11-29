WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: russia | north korea | military ties

Russian Defense Chief: NKorea Military Ties Growing

Friday, 29 November 2024 07:39 AM EST

Russian Defense Minister Andrei Belousov said on Friday during a visit to North Korea that military cooperation between the two countries was rapidly expanding, his ministry said.

The United States has accused North Korea of sending thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region where Russian forces are trying to expel Ukrainian soldiers. Moscow has neither confirmed nor denied the assertion.

The Russian defense ministry cited Belousov as telling his North Korean counterpart No Kwang-chol that a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty signed by Russia and North Korea earlier this year was aimed at reducing the risks of war in northeast Asia and "maintaining the balance of power in the region."

Friday's talks would strengthen the strategic partnership in the military sphere between Moscow and Pyongyang, Belousov said.

Russian news agencies reported that Belousov was due to hold talks with the military and political leadership of North Korea.

© 2024 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


