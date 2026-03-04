Spain's Albares Rejects WH Claim on Iran Cooperation

Spain's foreign minister on Wednesday rejected claims that Madrid has agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military regarding Iran, contradicting remarks earlier in the day from the White House, the Hill reported.

Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares "categorically" denied the report, saying his country's position on the conflict in the Middle East has not changed and that Spain has not authorized the use of its bases for military action against Tehran.

"The Spanish government's position on the war in the Middle East, the bombings in Iran, and the use of our bases has not changed one iota," Albares told Cadena SER radio.

"I have absolutely no idea what that could refer to or where it could have come from."

Earlier Wednesday, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Spain had agreed to cooperate with U.S. forces.

"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear," Leavitt said. "And it's my understanding over the past several hours, they've agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military.

"And so I know that the U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain."

The dispute follows threats from President Donald Trump to "cut off all trade" with Spain after its government blocked the United States from using jointly operated bases in the country for strikes on Iran that it said were not in accordance with the U.N. Charter.

Albares pushed back on suggestions that Spain's stance had shifted, reaffirming the government's opposition to the ongoing U.S.-Israeli strikes.

"I want to make things very clear to the Spanish people: The 'no to war' position remains clear and unequivocal," he said.

He also dismissed concerns about Trump's trade threat, arguing that Spain's membership in the European Union provides economic protection.

"Why would a country like Spain have anything to fear? We are a reliable partner and ally of NATO and the U.S.," Albares said. "Spain has a common trade policy with its European partners."

"We belong to a single market and share a currency called the euro with other countries," he continued.

"When you see European solidarity, starting with the president of the European Commission, it becomes very clear that any trade coercion against Spain is coercion against all Europeans."