WH: Spain Agrees to Cooperate With US Operations in Middle East

Wednesday, 04 March 2026 02:37 PM EST

The White House on Wednesday said Spain has agreed to cooperate with U.S. operations in the Middle East after President Donald Trump had threatened to cut off trade with Madrid.

"With respect to Spain, I think they heard the president's message yesterday loud and clear," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. "And it's my understanding over the past several hours, they've agreed to cooperate with the U.S. military. And so I know that the U.S. military is coordinating with their counterparts in Spain."

Trump on Tuesday said that he was going to "cut off all trade with Spain," the day after Spanish Foreign Minister Jos Manuel Albares said that his country wouldn't allow the U.S. to use jointly operated bases in southern Spain in any strikes not covered by the U.N. charter.

