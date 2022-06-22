Russia Establishes More Than 20 Prison Camps in Occupied Ukraine

Russia has created more than 20 prison or "filtration" camps in occupied Ukrainian territory, Ukraine's representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe said.

In a speech to the OSCE headquartered in Vienna, Evhen Cymbalyuk claimed Russia has arrested those in the occupied territories who were part of the Ukrainian resistance – openly patriotic individuals, activists, volunteers, and anyone connected to the current government or army – as far back as the Ukrainian-Russian conflict that began in 2014.

Once arrested, the individuals are sent to the "filtration" camps while Russians go through the detainee's household to discover evidence of their activity before and during the war and arrest any known associates, the Ukrainian state news agency Ukrinfrom reported.

Cymbalyuk said Russia is attempting to create a "lawless land" in the occupied Donetsk and Luhanks regions that will be governed by the self-declared independent republics.

In his address to the OSCE, he referenced Vitaliy Lapchuk, whose tortured body was found in Kherson, two months after his disappearance.

Cymbalyuk also referenced the notorious camp "Izolyatsia" – or isolation in Ukrainian, built after the capture of the city in 2014.

"We know about the horrors happening in those territories," Cymbalyuk said. "We must stop the spread of this practice to the rest of Ukraine."

Once arrested, detainees' phones and identifying documents are confiscated and they can be held for a few weeks to a month. People are questioned, sometimes beaten, Cymbalyuk said. The camps are usually created in school buildings or in tent compounds, which resulted in several deaths during the winter.

Those who are not placed in the "filtration" camps are sent to prisons elsewhere in occupied Ukraine or, sometimes, Russia.

Some details of Russia's operations have been reported by survivors of the camps who managed to return to non-Russia occupied Ukraine. The very first filtration camps were built in Mariupol.

Anyone entering or leaving Mariupol must go through a filtration camp, the Ukrainian elected Mayor Vadym Boychenko said during a briefing at Ukrinform media center.

The process is required to renew their "certificate of filtration" regularly to avoid conflicts with Russian authorities.

"Russians are scared that the armed forces of Ukraine might somehow sneak into the city," Boychenko said. "If they have even the smallest doubt about loyalty to Russia, the detainees are sent directly to prisons. The interrogations are relentless."