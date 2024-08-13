Russia Trains Navy for Nuclear Strikes on NATO Countries

A new report reveals that Russia has trained its naval forces to target NATO locations in Europe with nuclear-capable missiles, intensifying fears of nuclear conflict amid ongoing tensions.

According to an investigative report by the Financial Times, Russia has been preparing its naval forces to conduct missile strikes on NATO targets across Europe. The training, documented in files dated between 2008 and 2014, highlights a strategic approach toward NATO countries, including potential targets in Norway, Germany, and the U.K., Newsweek reported.

The report details how Russia's Baltic fleet has mapped out significant military and naval bases, focusing on Norway's naval base in Bergen and a submarine shipyard in northwest England. These preparations, the newspaper suggests, are more theoretical and aimed at "presentation" rather than immediate "operational use."

Analysts interpret these strategies as Russia's positioning itself to threaten NATO assets across Europe, extending well beyond any direct battlefield confrontations on its eastern borders. This revelation comes at a time when discussions about nuclear armaments have surged, driven by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, which has rekindled debates about the likelihood of nuclear warfare.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres highlighted the renewed discourse on nuclear conflict, which he remarked had become a notable topic of discussion since Russia's extensive military actions in Ukraine began.

Further intensifying these concerns, high-profile Russian figures, including former President Dmitry Medvedev and several state media personalities, have not shied away from discussing or even advocating for nuclear strikes against nations supporting Ukraine, like the U.S. and the U.K.

Earlier in the year, Russian President Vladimir Putin hinted at potential revisions to Russia's nuclear doctrine, which outlines the scenarios under which Russia would consider deploying nuclear weapons. Putin's comments about European nations supporting Ukraine, describing them as "defenseless," coupled with his warning to smaller, densely populated NATO states about the ramifications of their actions, underscored the growing tensions.

The disclosed documents describe Russia's naval capabilities for "sudden and pre-emptive blows" and "massive missile strikes," which could include the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons. These weapons, though smaller than strategic nuclear warheads, are still capable of significant destruction, particularly against localized targets.

Former NATO official William Alberque commented on Russia's strategic positioning, suggesting that Moscow aims to use the threat of nuclear warfare as a coercive tool against Western powers.

"They want the fear of Russian nuclear weapon use to be the magic key that unlocks Western acquiescence," he said.