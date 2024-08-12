Ukraine Says It Controls 1,000 Square Km of Russia's Kursk Region

Ukraine's top commander said on Monday Kyiv controlled around 621 square miles of Russia's Kursk region, his first public comments since Ukraine launched its biggest cross-border attack in almost 2 1/2 years of full-scale war.

With Russia still struggling to repel the incursion seven days after it began, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy published a video clip of Oleksandr Syrskyi, the head of his armed forces, delivering a report on the fighting.

"We continue to conduct an offensive operation in the Kursk region. Currently, we control about 1,000 square kilometers of the territory of the Russian Federation," he said.

Zelenskyy said the meeting of top-level officials had ordered the preparation of a "humanitarian plan" for the area.

Russia's acting governor of Kursk region, Alexei Smirnov, said Ukraine controlled 28 settlements, and the incursion was about 7 1/2 miles deep and 25 miles wide.

In a statement, the Ukrainian leader said the defense ministry and diplomats have been ordered to present a list of "necessary actions" needed to secure permission from Kyiv's Western allies to use long-range weapons for strikes on Russia.

Defense Minister Rustem Umerov urged Paris earlier on Monday to lift the ban on Western weapons strikes on military targets in Russia during a call with French counterpart Sebastien Lecornu, the Ukrainian readout said.