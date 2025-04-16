Russia Asks to Buy Boeing Jets With Frozen Funds

Russia has requested the United States let it purchase Boeing aircraft using its frozen assets after a ceasefire agreement has been reached, an anonymous source from Moscow told Bloomberg.

The proposal — while not a formal condition to end the war — could serve as an offramp for de-escalation and renewed diplomacy with the United States.

Details on the negotiation path have been sparse.

When asked about the proposal, National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes said, "The U.S. will not discuss any economic commitments until a ceasefire has been reached."

Boeing also declined to comment, and the Kremlin did not immediately respond to Bloomberg's request for comment.