Tags: Financial Markets | Infrastructure | Money | Russia | Ukraine | boeing | russia restrictions

Boeing to 'Strictly Adhere' to Russia Restrictions: CEO

Boeing
Boeing regional headquarters in Arlington, Virginia (Getty Images)

Thursday, 03 March 2022 01:19 PM

Boeing Co. will strictly adhere to the export controls and restrictions that have been announced governing work in Russia, the U.S. airplane manufacturer's chief executive said on Thursday.

Chicago-based Boeing said earlier this week it was suspending parts, maintenance and technical support for Russian airlines as the effect of sanctions in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine ripple across the global aviation industry.

Boeing has also suspended major operations in Moscow and temporarily closed its office in Kyiv.

"Moving forward, Boeing will continue to follow the lead of the U.S. government and strictly adhere to the export controls and restrictions that have been announced governing work in Russia," Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told employees in a memo seen by Reuters.

Boeing also said it will provide a $2 million emergency assistance package to support humanitarian response efforts in Ukraine.

Boeing's donation includes $1 million to CARE to assist with food, water and hygiene kit distribution and $500,000 to American Red Cross.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


